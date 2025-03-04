  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

India’s 'Anuja' loses to 'I'm Not A Robot'

India’s Anuja loses to Im Not A Robot
x
Highlights

New Delhi: "Anuja", a New Delhi-set coming-of-age short film that was competing at the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short category, lost out on...

New Delhi: "Anuja", a New Delhi-set coming-of-age short film that was competing at the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short category, lost out on the award to Dutch-language movie "I'm Not a Robot". "I'm Not a Robot" is a science fiction film written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam.

“After failing an online CAPTCHA test, Max faces an existential crisis when he believes he might actually be a robot,” read its synopsis. “Anuja”, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures.

It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. “Anuja”, currently streaming on Netflix, has two-time Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on board as executive producer and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as producer. It is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by

filmmaker Mira Nair’s family in support of street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick