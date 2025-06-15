Live
India’s first 100% VFX-based feature film ‘Honey Kids’ completes final schedule!
Marking a revolutionary milestone in Indian cinema, ‘Honey Kids’ is all set to become India’s first-ever fully VFX-based feature film. This visionary project is directed by filmmaker Harsha M, known for his creative storytelling and innovative cinematic techniques.
Set against a fantasy sci-fi backdrop, ‘Honey Kids’ takes the audience into a magical world crafted entirely through cutting-edge visual effects.
The film stars Thallada Saikrishna, Swapna Choudary, Tummalapalli Ramasatyanarayana, Kishordas, Vinodh Nuvvula, Krishna, and others in prominent roles. Their performances, enhanced by state-of-the-art VFX, promise a spectacular visual experience for all age groups.
Produced by Tummalapalli Ramasatyanarayana, this film represents a bold step in Indian filmmaking, blending technology and storytelling like never before. The team has now successfully completed the final schedule of the shoot, bringing them closer to release.
‘Honey Kids’ is poised to deliver a thrilling, visual adventure that will set a new benchmark for VFX-driven storytelling in Indian cinema.