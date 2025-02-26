Live
- Fake Certificate Scam Uncovered in Gadwal: Mastermind Arrested, Probe Expands
- New Pearson Survey Uncovers Challenges Faced by English Language Test Takers in India
- Bihar cabinet expanded, seven BJP MLAs take oath
- Kotak’s New Brand Philosophy ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ Reflects the Spirit of Aspirational India
- 'Over Rs 5 lakh crore': Amit Shah counters Stalin's claim, reveals quantum of Central funds to TN
- Coca-Cola India's Five Groundbreaking Sustainability Initiatives Shaping Maha Kumbh
- JSW GROUP CHAIRMAN SAJJAN JINDAL RECEIVES 'BUSINESS LEADER OF THE DECADE' AWARD AT AIMA MANAGING INDIA AWARDS
- SHARP Business Systems (India) Unveils the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board – The Future of Communication in Workspaces and Classrooms
- KLH Global Business School Students and Faculty Make Mark in Sports & Arts
- Garuda Aerospace Deploys Drones to Support NDRF Rescue Operation at SLBC Tunnel Collapse in Nagarkurnool, Telangana
Just In
India’s First Vertical Fantasy Series Apsara Redefines Mobile Viewing on Aha
aha Tamil is set to revolutionise digital storytelling with Apsara, India’s first vertical fantasy web series. Designed specifically for mobile users, the series embraces a format that reflects how people consume content today—on their phones, in a more personal and immersive way.
Chennai: aha Tamil is set to revolutionise digital storytelling with Apsara, India’s first vertical fantasy web series. Designed specifically for mobile users, the series embraces a format that reflects how people consume content today—on their phones, in a more personal and immersive way.
Produced by Big Print Pictures, Apsara promises to break away from traditional widescreen narratives, offering a fresh viewing experience optimised for vertical screens. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the series is designed to pull viewers directly into its fantasy world, making them feel as if they are a part of the action rather than just watching from the sidelines.
Kavitha Jaubin, Senior Vice President of Content & Strategy at aha Tamil, believes this marks the beginning of a new era in entertainment. “We’re not just adapting stories for mobile screens—we’re creating them with the format in mind. Vertical storytelling isn’t just about convenience; it’s about bringing audiences closer to the emotions, characters, and drama in a way that feels more personal.”
With audiences increasingly turning to their phones for entertainment, Apsara signals aha Tamil’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve. By embracing this format, the platform is not only experimenting with new ways to tell stories but also responding to the changing habits of digital viewers.
As Apsara prepares for its premiere on aha Tamil, it stands as a bold step forward in how fantasy storytelling is experienced in the modern age.