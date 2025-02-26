India’s First Vertical Fantasy Series Apsara Redefines Mobile Viewing on Aha

Chennai: aha Tamil is set to revolutionise digital storytelling with Apsara, India’s first vertical fantasy web series. Designed specifically for mobile users, the series embraces a format that reflects how people consume content today—on their phones, in a more personal and immersive way.

Produced by Big Print Pictures, Apsara promises to break away from traditional widescreen narratives, offering a fresh viewing experience optimised for vertical screens. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the series is designed to pull viewers directly into its fantasy world, making them feel as if they are a part of the action rather than just watching from the sidelines.

Kavitha Jaubin, Senior Vice President of Content & Strategy at aha Tamil, believes this marks the beginning of a new era in entertainment. “We’re not just adapting stories for mobile screens—we’re creating them with the format in mind. Vertical storytelling isn’t just about convenience; it’s about bringing audiences closer to the emotions, characters, and drama in a way that feels more personal.”

With audiences increasingly turning to their phones for entertainment, Apsara signals aha Tamil’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve. By embracing this format, the platform is not only experimenting with new ways to tell stories but also responding to the changing habits of digital viewers.

As Apsara prepares for its premiere on aha Tamil, it stands as a bold step forward in how fantasy storytelling is experienced in the modern age.