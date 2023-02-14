Industry circles are reporting positive feedback for Dhanush's Vaathi (Sir).

Dhanush, the popular South Indian actor, is set to appear in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama 'Vaathi' aka 'Sir', which is due to be released on February 17. The trailers for both the Tamil and Telugu versions were released recently and have generated positive buzz among fans. The latest report suggests that the film has been made very well, with a special screening arranged for industry insiders, who have responded with unanimous positivity. It is the first time that director Venky Atluri has attempted a mass commercial film with a social message.

The pre-release event for 'Vaathi' is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on February 14, with Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon (who plays the female lead), and Venky Atluri in attendance. Fans of Dhanush are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie and are hoping that it will be a perfect bilingual hit for their favorite actor. If the response from the special screening is any indication, then it looks like Dhanush could score another blockbuster like 'Thiruchitrabalam', which was released in September 2022.



The story of 'Vaathi' is set in the border region of Tamil Nadu and Telugu states and is said to address an important issue related to school education. The film is expected to be a powerful one, with Dhanush delivering an impressive performance. Bookings for the movie have opened recently, and it remains to be seen how it will fare at the box office.



Dhanush's upcoming movie 'Vaathi' aka 'Sir' has generated considerable excitement among fans, with the trailers and early screenings receiving positive feedback. Director Venky Atluri's decision to tackle a social message in a mass commercial film is a bold one, and it will be interesting to see how audiences respond to it. With Dhanush's star power and reputation for delivering powerful performances, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the movie's release.

