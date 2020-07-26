Is BTS Jungkook Single? How Much Is The K Pop Singer Worth?

Korean pop band BTS is now the most searched band on the internet. Not only the band, its members too are widely searched on Google. Each band member is famous in his own way and is known for his talent. We already told you that BTS member Jungkook is among the widely searched Korean celebrities on the net. He is hugely popular among K pop followers and enjoys a huge fan base too on social media.

Jungkook song Your Eyes Tell which he has rendered as well as co-written, has become a chart buster on iTunes as well as Billboard Japan Hot 100. The BTS recently released their latest album Map of the Soul 7: The journey which has created a record in the music industry.

Guess how much is BTS member Jungkook worth? Apparently, the 22 year old K pop singer who graduated from Seoul School of Performing arts is worth 8 Million dollars. Even though fans keep doing the permutations and combinations with respect to Jungkook's love life, there is no rumour about the BTS singer dating anyone. It simply means, Korean music lovers can safely assume.that Jungkook is still single.