Is Deepika Padukone Expecting Her First Child This September?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, are reportedly preparing to welcome their first child. Although the couple has not officially announced the news, reports from News 18 suggest that Deepika is expected to give birth at the end of September. It now appears she may deliver in Mumbai rather than London, contrary to earlier speculations.

According to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone is anticipated to give birth on September 28. Sources indicate that the delivery will likely take place at a hospital in South Mumbai. This shift from the initial expectation of a London delivery has generated excitement among fans. Deepika and Ranveer are reportedly focused on preparing their home for the new arrival, marking a significant moment in their lives.

Deepika Padukone is expected to take a maternity leave of six months. During this period, she plans to dedicate time to her baby and will return to her professional commitments in March next year. Upon resuming work, she is set to star in the sequel of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

Before beginning her maternity leave, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which features a notable cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Additionally, she will appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ scheduled for release in November. This film also stars her husband, Ranveer Singh, making it a highly anticipated project for their fans.