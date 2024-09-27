Is Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Breaking Box Office Records with Rs 140 Crore Opening?

‘Devara Part 1,’ directed by the talented Koratala Siva, hit theaters today, marking a significant moment for Telugu cinema. This film marks the much-anticipated return of superstar Jr NTR as a solo hero. Fans eagerly awaited this release, and the early indicators show it has not disappointed.

Advance bookings for ‘Devara Part 1’ have been nothing short of remarkable. As reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 75 crore in advance ticket sales globally. This achievement places it among the highest pre-release collections for any Indian film. With such impressive figures, industry experts predict a record-breaking opening day.

Domestic projections estimate earnings between Rs 85-95 crore, with a significant contribution of Rs 70 crore expected from the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On the international front, the film aims to secure over $5 million (Rs 40-45 crore). If these predictions hold true, the film could reach a worldwide total of Rs 125 crore on its opening day, with more optimistic estimates pushing this to Rs 140 crore.

Should ‘Devara Part 1’ achieve Rs 140 crore on its first day, it will secure the seventh spot among the highest opening day collections for Indian films. It would stand alongside monumental films like RRR and Baahubali 2. Additionally, this performance would outstrip major Bollywood releases, including Jawan and Pathaan. No matter the final collection, ‘Devara Part 1’ is set to be the 14th Indian film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day.

‘Devara Part 1’ features a gripping storyline set in a vibrant coastal community. Jr NTR impresses audiences with his double role, showcasing his range as an actor. Saif Ali Khan makes a striking impact as the antagonist in his Telugu language debut, elevating the film's appeal. Janhvi Kapoor also enters the Tollywood scene as the female lead, further enhancing the film's star power.