Is Kapil Sharma auditioning for a Telugu film?This Saturday's episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show has secrets, surprises and a lot of spice!!

What do you get when Shriya Saran, Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu and Ritika Singh come on The Great Indian Kapil Show? You get multi language jokes, some pranks (mostly on Kapil) and lots of South swag!

Kapil kickstarts the madness by admitting the only Telugu he knows is the word Telugu, adding that since his guests don’t know Hindi either, “baaki bachi English, dekhte hain kab tak bachti hai mujhse.” What follows is a laugh riot filled with unexpected confessions like Teja Sajja calling Jagapathi Babu a romantic at heart, Kapil and Teja’s rib-tickling banter, and each one of them doing their versions of a Rajnikanth dance.

On a sweet and filmy note, Shriya Saran opens up about how she first met her husband, Andrei Koscheev, “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the South of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei. We knew nothing about each other but somehow we started going on dives together and that’s how it all began. She also shared, “The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam and he got so scared after that!” Dive karte karte woh ek doosre ke pyaar mein doob gaye… kya Drishyam ka next sequel ocean themed hoga inspired by Shriya?

Meanwhile, Kapil’s set gets a blockbuster surprise as none other than Pushpa storms in with his iconic “jhukega nahin saala” swag. And Jagapathi Babu leaves everyone in splits with his political one-liner: “South superstars usually go into politics. I’ve always played a villain till now, but if I join politics, I’ll be the hero because wahaan toh aur bhi zyada villains hai.”