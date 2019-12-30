Is 'Singham 4' On Cards???

It seems that 2019 has not been that good for the Kollywood actor Suriya. His last two movies, SGK and Kaappaan have not done that good business at the box office. So, Suriya has pinned all his hopes on his next movie directed by Hari. Actually, Suriya fixed his next movie with the director Shiva, but Shiva is busy with Rajinikanth's next. So, Suriya chose to go with Hari and according to speculations this movie is the sequel of Singham series. This movie will mark Suriya's 39th movie and let us hope this one will entertain us and show us the power of a roaring lion.

Along with keeping 39th film in line, Suriya also finalized his 40th movie. Directed by Vetrimaaran, 'Suriya40' is based on a novel named 'Ajnabi' penned by Meeran Maideen. The story revolves around a prisoner of an Arab country who writes a letter to his wife. Why does the hero get imprisoned and what conditions made him pen down a letter to his wife forms the crux of the story.