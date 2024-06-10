Is Sreeleela set for a big comeback with Ravi Teja's next film?

Get ready for a powerful on-screen reunion! After the massive success of their film ‘Dhamaka,’ the sizzling duo of Sreeleela and Ravi Teja are set to recreate their magic on screen once again.



Sreeleela has been roped in as the leading lady for Ravi Teja's upcoming project under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film, tentatively titled #RT75, was announced earlier this year in April 2024. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, this project marks Sreeleela's first film of 2024 and her highly anticipated return after her stellar performance alongside Mahesh Babu in ‘Guntur Kaaram.’



The decision to reunite Sreeleela and Ravi Teja is a strategic move by the makers. Their undeniable chemistry in ‘Dhamaka’ was a major highlight, and audiences are eager to see them share the screen once more. While the makers have hinted at a possible Sankranti 2025 release, it's likely the film will have a different release window.



With #RT75, she has a fantastic opportunity to reignite her box office magic. An official announcement regarding her casting is expected soon, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.This upcoming film promises to be a powerful entertainer, packed with romance, action, and the undeniable charisma of Sreeleela and Ravi Teja. Here's to another blockbuster in the making!



Apart from #RT75, Sreeleela is also set to work on the Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh.’

