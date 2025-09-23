Isha Koppikar shares nine ways she hopes to make a difference for women this Navratri

Mumbai: Actress Isha Koppikar has shared an inspiring message this Navratri as she outlined nine ways she hopes to make a meaningful difference for women.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Krishna Cottage’ actress stated, “This Navratri, I’m not just celebrating the goddess. I’m calling on all of us to embody her. We need to stop standing in silence when other women are speaking up. If you’re not part of the voice, you’re part of the silence, and the problem.”

Isha added, “It all starts at home. What we teach, or don’t teach, our children about equality and respect, that will shape the next generation. Let’s raise better humans.”

The actress champions genuine cultural change, saying, “Be a girl’s girl. Support, don’t sabotage. We’ve been conditioned to compete when we should be cheering each other on. In a world that thrives on external validation, her message is sharp—"Stop waiting for approval. Start celebrating yourself, loudly and proudly.” Speaking about inherited mindsets, Koppikar mentioned, “Break the cycle, whether it’s societal or generational. Just because it’s always been that way doesn’t mean it should stay that way.”

“Take a stand. Don’t let pressure shake your confidence or your beliefs. If you don’t speak up for your safety or another woman’s, who will? Freedom isn’t gifted to women. We’ve had to fight for it, and we still are. Create awareness. Knowledge is power, and the more informed we are, the harder we are to silence,” Isha Koppikar concluded.

This year, the nine-day festival of Navratri will be observed from September 22 to October 2. Navratri 2025 celebrates the different forms of Goddess Durga, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Speaking of Isha Koppikar, she is known for her stint in movies like “Krishna Cottage,” “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat,” “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa,” “Company,” “Dil Ka Rishta,” “LOC Kargil,” and “Qayamat: City Under Threat.”