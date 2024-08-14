Ishaan Khatter experiences thrill of horseback riding on the beach

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter has left his fans thrilled with the new video, as he enjoys horse riding on the beach, witnessing the beautiful sunrise.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ishaan, who has 1.8 million followers, shared a slow motion video, in which we can see him sitting on a white horse, and riding it on the serene beach.

He is flaunting his upper chiseled physique and wearing blue denim jeans.

We can see the beautiful sunrise, and wide ocean in the backdrop.

The post is captioned as: "See y'all in the am".

The 28-year-old actor Ishaan is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. The movie featured his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

He made his debut as the leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Ishaan then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak' written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie was a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. It marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar were seen in pivotal roles.

He has further featured in movies like 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and the most recent 'Pippa', the biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.

Ishan has also starred in the series 'A Suitable Boy'.

He next has 'The Perfect Couple' in the pipeline. The upcoming mystery drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

