Iswarya Menon delves into her role in ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’

Iswarya Menon, known for her dynamic performances, is gearing up to captivate audiences with her role in the upcoming film "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam." Set to hit theaters worldwide on the 31st of this month, the film promises a blend of action and emotion, marking a departure from Iswarya's previous roles.





In a recent interaction, Iswarya shed light on her character, Indu, in the movie. Describing Indu as a beautician with a heart of gold, Iswarya emphasized the pivotal role her character plays in the narrative. Unlike typical heroines, Indu's depth and dedication to the protagonist, Venkat, add layers of complexity to her portrayal, showcasing Iswarya's versatility as an actor.



Transitioning from modern attire in her previous film "Spy," Iswarya embraces traditional attire in "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," a change she welcomes wholeheartedly. Expressing her fondness for traditional wear, Iswarya finds joy in embodying characters that resonate with her personal preferences.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Iswarya expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come her way, spanning across multiple industries. While she harbors a special affection for the Telugu industry, Iswarya remains open to exploring diverse roles in other languages, citing her upcoming project with Malayalam superstar Mammootty as a testament to her adventurous spirit.

Working alongside Kartikeya Gummakonda, Iswarya commended the actor's friendly demeanor and expressed her desire to collaborate on dance-centric projects, showcasing her Bharatanatyam prowess. As she looks forward to the release of "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," Iswarya credits the film's production house, UV Creations, for their support and nurturing environment, affirming her commitment to delivering compelling performances in the future.

Hailing from a modest background in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Iswarya's journey from engineering to acting is a testament to her resilience and passion for the craft. With multiple projects in the pipeline across languages, Iswarya's dedication to her artistry continues to resonate with audiences, setting her on a promising trajectory in the world of cinema.