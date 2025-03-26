It has 'been a tough year' for Gwyneth Paltrow after loss of her canine friends

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is dealing with the loss of her furry friends. The actress revealed she's having a "tough" time with the loss of her two family dogs, Nero and Daffodil.

The 52-year-old Academy Award winner shared on her Instagram Stories “Ask Me Anything” that two of her beloved pets have recently died, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The Instagram Stories began with a user writing in, “Have you ever lost a dog and how did you survive the loss?”

“I'm sorry that you have to ask this question”, Paltrow began. “I've lost two dogs recently, one last week only, our little Maltese, Daffodil, who we had had for like 15 years”.

As per ‘People’, Paltrow said that her family also lost their “big Shepherd” Nero in November. “So it's been a tough year on the dog front,” she said. “We've got one left who's very overprotective”, she said of their dog, Gaucho.

Gwyneth Paltrow offered her advice in navigating the loss of a pet. “That’s sort of like any other loss. You just have to honor them, love them, keep them alive in your mind”, she said. Adding, “Love the dog that you have now, extra hard, that's what I'm doing”.

Throughout the years, Paltrow has shared a few photos of her three dogs. For National Dog Day in 2021, she posted individual photos of Gaucho, Nero and Daffodil.

She included a sentimental image of Nero lounging on the couch by himself, as well as two selfies with Gaucho and Daffodil. “Happy #nationaldogday from Gaucho, Nero and Daffodil and me”, she captioned the Aug. 26, 2021, Instagram post.

Just a year prior, she added an adorable photo of the three dogs lined up, with Gaucho in the front, Daffodil in the middle and Nero standing tall in the background.



