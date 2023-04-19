IT Raids Hit Tollywood: Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers Under Investigation

It is not uncommon for film celebrities and production houses to be subjected to IT raids. However, officials have now raided the offices of Mythri Movie Makers for the second time this year.

Apart from Mythri, IT officials are also said to be "surveying" Sukumar's offices and residences. Mythri Movie Makers is one of Tollywood's largest production companies, with several major projects in their hands. They are currently working on "Pushpa 2 The Rule," which stars Icon Star Allu Arjun and is directed by Sukumar.

Sukumar has also been involved in several small and medium budget productions as a writer and producer, in addition to directing and co-producing "Pushpa 2." His highly anticipated project, "Virupaksha," starring Sai Dharam Tej, is set to release in theaters on April 21st.

The impact of the IT raids is already being felt on "Pushpa 2 The Rule," as Sukumar has reportedly cancelled today's shoot, which had just begun at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

As the investigation continues, industry insiders are speculating about the potential consequences of these raids. What will IT officials uncover? Will Sukumar's future production schedules be affected? Most importantly, what will be the impact on the careers and reputations of those involved?