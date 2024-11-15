It took me 20 years to reach Sahnkar sir’s ears: Thaman S

Thaman, the music sensation behind numerous chart-topping tracks, has been on an unstoppable roll with an array of upcoming projects. With his hands full working on “Pushpa 2,” “OG,” “Raja Saab,” “Game Changer,” and more, the composer is also celebrating his birthday on November 16. In an exclusive interview with Hans India, Thaman shared insights into his journey, the evolving music industry, and his future goals.

You’ve been working on a variety of films with distinct genres. What’s your approach to creating music for such different narratives?

I’m really enjoying this phase. Earlier, we would get more routine films, but now there’s a wave of innovative stories with fresh concepts. I find joy in creating music that complements these diverse narratives. For instance, in Daku Maharaj, we have only three songs, while Game Changer has seven. Each soundtrack has its own unique identity. For Game Changer, it's a complete family entertainer with commercial songs, which is something Shankar sir is known for, so I’m excited to be part of that.

You’ve mentioned Game Changer has a strong emotional storyline. Can you tell us more about that?

Game Changer is a very special project. Shankar sir is making a grand commercial comeback after many years, and I’ve put my heart and soul into the music. It’s a movie for the whole family, with action, drama, and, ofcourse, a lot of catchy music. Initially, the plan was for Game Changer to release in December, but due to scheduling conflicts, it will now release on January 10th. Dil Raju sir made several adjustments to ensure the film gets a solid release date.

You've worked with some big names in the industry. How has that shaped your career?

Working with legends has been an invaluable experience. Initially, I didn’t think I would fit into the styles of Shankar sir and Sukumar sir. But with time, I've learned so much. Shankar sir, in particular, always believed in me. He’s seen potential in me even when I was still figuring things out. There was a time during the lockdown when Shankar sir watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo multiple times. When Dil Raju sir asked me to work on Game Changer, I was initially scared. But in just six months, we completed the album, and it turned out amazing. It took me 20 years to reach his ears. He saw me through his eyes for ‘Boys’ and after 20 years he approached me for music of ‘Game Changer.’

How does it feel to be part of ‘Pushpa 2?’

It feels incredible. I actually got scared after watching Pushpa 2. The film is exceptional, and I think after this, Allu Arjun will sweep all the awards. We had a tight schedule to complete the music in just 10 days, which was challenging, but we managed to finish the first half in the available time.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations?

I want to keep growing. The industry is expanding, and now international artists are showing interest in our films. I’m in talks for OG with artists from Korea and Japan. It’s a thrilling time for Indian cinema. My dream is to reach the level of AR Rahman sir. I want to create music that resonates globally. My ultimate goal is to build a world-class music school where I can teach underprivileged children for free. Music has the power to change lives, and I want to help create a better future through it.

You are very good in giving love songs, but no one used you for that properly. Now, as you are working for ‘Telusu Kada,’ how will the album be?

‘Telusu Kada’ will be a block-buster for sure. The way Neeraja Kona prepared the story is amazing. People will enjoy my work and even the film.

Before we wrap up, any final thoughts for your fans?

I’m extremely grateful for the love and support I’ve received over the years. It’s been a long journey, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s been part of it. I’ve not yet achieved everything I want, but I’m determined to keep pushing myself. I’ll continue giving my best and hope to keep entertaining you all with my music. Thank you for always being there!

Thaman’s passion for music, his relentless drive, and his vision for the future are clearly evident as he continues to create magic with his compositions. Fans can look forward to many more chartbusters and exciting collaborations in the coming months.