It's A Wrap For Sushmita Sen's 'Taali'…

It is all known that former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is all set to step into the shoes of transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant. This one is different from the regular biopic movies as it is being made as a series and that too going with 6 episodes. Sushmita announced this project a few days back and also shared the first look poster on her social media page. Off late, she dropped a small video and announced the wrap-up of this series and shared her happiness with all her fans…



In this small video, all the cast and crew along with Suhmita Sen are seen clapping on this special occasion. She also shared her happiness by jotting down, "AND….it's a wrap for #Taali.

I couldn't have been blessed with a better TEAM than this one!!! #gratitude #love #respect & yessssss lots of Taali!!!

Thank you @ravijadhavofficial for being one of the calmest & most Humane Directors I've ever worked with…the direction team led by Amol…gratitude.

The DOP Team @raghav_dop , Bhushan, Gaffers & family…bravo.

Costume department @umabiju & team, Art department, Sound department…My personal team…and of course @shreegaurisawant @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @viacom18 CONGRATULATIONS!!!

To the most talented Cast & Crew…what a priviledge to work alongside you all!!! Deeply Indebted to my community of Transgenders…who have showered me with such goodness & belonging through this process of sharing @shreegaurisawant story with the world …with a sense of great Empathy!!!

#sharing #happiness #pride #deliverance I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Going with the details of the movie, Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of Shree Gauri Sawant, the founder of the Mumbai-based NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which works for the welfare and the development of the transgender community. Well, Gauri is the first transgender mother and she is also appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Election Commission of India.

Taali script has been penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and the series is directed by Ravi Jadhav. It is produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. The release date is yet to be announced and it will stream on VOOT Select OTT platform!