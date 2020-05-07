It's Time For Samantha To Show Off On Instagram
Guess what Samantha is up to? If the same question was asked few weeks ago, you wouldn't know the answer.
Tollywood: Guess what Samantha is up to? If the same question was asked few weeks ago, you wouldn't know the answer. But like we already said the Tollywood actress has made a comeback on social media and how! She has been sharing some beautiful pictures from her personal life. She has posted pictures of her pet and also one with her hubby Nag Chaitanya which went viral in no time. Now, if you wondering what keeps the actress busy. Well, well, we just happened to find out that Hollywood actress Helen Mirren is giving the telugu actress acting lessons. Isn't that great? The news was shared by Samantha herself on her social media handle saying she would soon be a much better actor now that she's making her life productive with lessons from the legendary actor herself.
Here's a look at Samantha's Instagram post...
Samantha is known for her mindblowing performances in movies like Eega, Mersal, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, and most recently Oh Baby.
She took a break from movies after Oh Baby which also starred Julie Lakshmi. Now, it appears Sam is making the most of the freetime she's got during the lockdown. Here's wishing her the best.
