‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song Promo From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Will Be Out On This Date

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ is the most-awaited movie of this season… Being the mythological tale of Ramayana, our dear Baahubali will be seen as Lord Rama and Bollywood’s ace actress Kriti Sanon as Sita Mata. Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Already, the makers dropped the second trailer a few days ago and rectified their mistakes and came up with a complete visual wonder raising the expectations on the movie. Now, it’s time to unveil the songs and thus the first single, “Jai Shri Ram…” will be launched on 20th May 2023…

The promo of this song is unveiled on social media… Take a look!

हरी अनंत हरी कथा अनंता - देखिए राघव के अंतहीन शौर्य की गाथा। Shree Ram's glory echoes through the ages - Witness the saga of Adipurush’s endless valor! Jai Shri Ram full song out on 20th May! ✨ Jai Shri Ram जय श्री राम జై శ్రీరాం ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம் ಜೈಶ್ರೀರಾಂ ജയ് ശ്രീറാം Hindi:… — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 17, 2023

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, “हरी अनंत हरी कथा अनंता - देखिए राघव के अंतहीन शौर्य की गाथा। Shree Ram's glory echoes through the ages - Witness the saga of Adipurush’s endless valor! Jai Shri Ram full song out on 20th May!

Jai Shri Ram

जय श्री राम

జై శ్రీరాం

ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம்

ಜೈಶ್ರೀರಾಂ

ജയ് ശ്രീറാം

Hindi: https://youtu.be/nWN_13aC49c

Telugu: https://youtu.be/os4G1h8ORI0

Tamil: https://youtu.be/7Yp3BqH3dh8

Kannada: https://youtu.be/vRt7cgtclpc

Malayalam: https://youtu.be/pJ_1hOlPZy0

#Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!”

The promo is all awesome showcasing the glimpses of Ramayan…

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Mahabali Hanuman doling out the story of his God Shree Ram… It first starts off with Sita Mata being abducted by Lankesh who comes in the face of a sage while Rama and Lakshman will go in search of golden deer. As Sita Mata crosses the line, Lankesh showcases his original avatar and takes her away. Thereafter Lord Rama and Lakshman meet Hanuman and they all search for Sita Mata. Even after Hanuman reaches Sita Mata, she suggests to him that Shree Ram will kill Lankesh and take her along with him. So, in the process of reaching Lanka, Lord Rama advises the vanar sena to fight their best and let the future generation laud their valour. Lord Rama also denies taking the help of Ayodhya sena and asks his brother Bharata to step back as it is his war for love and Sita Mata is his life and but he will never go against ‘Dharma’. In the end, it is shown that Lankesh is advised by some voice-over that if he captures Goddess Lakshmi, he turns into the God. But here comes Lord Rama who aimed his 'Rama Banam' to kill Lankesh… On the whole, the trailer is just awesome and hit the right chord. Even though Ramayan is a known story, it raised the expectations on the movie.

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!