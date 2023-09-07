Live
‘Jailer’ OTT: Check-out where this Rajinikanth-starrer is available
As previously announced, ‘Jailer’ has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, where it is now available in all major Indian languages. Those who missed it in theatres and wished to relive the experience can log in to Amazon Prime Video to enjoy it
“Jailer,” starring Superstar Rajinikanth, emerged as a blockbuster in Kollywood, breaking numerous records and creating new ones. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia in a special role. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff and Sunil cameo appearances helped the movie along with Rajinikanth’s screen presence.
Now, the latest news is as previously announced, the movie has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, where it is now available in all major Indian languages. Those who missed it in theatres and wished to relive the experience can log in to Amazon Prime Video to enjoy it.
The cast of “Jailer” also includes Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others. It is known that, the movie production house Sun pictures is very happy with the film’s result and gifted the main pillars of the film Rajinikanth, Nelson and music director Anirudh with extra money and cars.