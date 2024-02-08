Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Ram Charan’s‘RC16’

In an exciting development for Tollywood enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Ram Charan starrer, tentatively titled RC16, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, has found its leading lady. The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculations about the female lead, with names like Sai Pallavi, Rasha Thadani, and Samantha in the mix.

The latest and robust buzz in Tollywood circles suggests that Janhvi Kapoor has clinched the coveted role opposite Ram Charan. While this information is yet to be officially confirmed, it has sent waves of excitement through social media platforms. If this news holds true, it marks a significant milestone for Janhvi, as RC16 would be her second Telugu venture after the eagerly awaited Devara, featuring Jr. NTR.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Srikakulam, RC16 promises to be a rural action drama, bringing together the dynamic duo of Ram Charan and director BuchiBabu Sana. The film will be jointly produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings, and Mythri Movie Makers. Adding to the anticipation, Academy Award winner AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music.

As the film inches closer to production, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of Janhvi Kapoor's inclusion in RC16, anticipating a power-packed performance from the talented actress alongside the megastar Ram Charan.