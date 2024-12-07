Janhvi Kapoor Supports 'Pushpa 2', Responds to Criticism with a Counter

Janhvi Kapoor has addressed the rumors surrounding the re-release of Interstellar being postponed due to the success of Pushpa 2. She remarked that such comparisons undermine the value of Indian films.

Internet Desk: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the global box office, gaining immense popularity wherever it has been released. However, in northern regions of India, some audiences have expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of more theaters to the film. Criticism has surfaced on social media, particularly over the postponement of the re-release of the Hollywood classic Interstellar in India due to Pushpa 2.

Interstellar, directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of the most cherished films among cinephiles. Originally released in 2014, it was slated for a worldwide re-release to commemorate its 10th anniversary. However, since Pushpa 2 had already occupied most IMAX screens, the Indian release of Interstellar was delayed. This sparked a wave of discontent, with some netizens criticizing Pushpa 2 for monopolizing theater space.

A memes page highlighted the issue on social media, to which Janhvi Kapoor responded in defense of Pushpa 2. She expressed her views, saying:

"Pushpa 2 is also a film. Why compare it with another and demean its value? While we are supporting a Hollywood film like Interstellar, they are praising our films. Yet, we belittle our own cinema and ourselves. It is disheartening to witness such attitudes."

Janhvi’s response has been met with widespread praise, particularly for her support of Telugu cinema. Fans applauded her bold stand and expressed admiration for her remarks.

'Pushpa 2,'Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Telugu cinema with Devara, which turned out to be a hit. She is currently playing the lead opposite Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu. Tentatively titled RC 16, the movie features music by A. R. Rahman and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings. There are rumors that the film might be titled Peddhi.