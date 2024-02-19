Janhvi Kapoor to play female lead in Ram Charan and BuchiBabu’s film; Boney Kapoor confirms

Megapower Star Ram Charan is set to join forces with Uppena director BuchiBabu Sana for an upcoming rural action sports drama, tentatively titled RC16. Currently immersed in the talent hunt for pivotal roles, BuchiBabu is gearing up to commence filming as soon as Charan wraps up Shankar's Game Changer.

In recent days, speculation has been rife regarding Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's involvement as the female lead in RC16. Putting an end to the swirling rumors, Janhvi's father, renowned producer Boney Kapoor, officially confirmed her participation in the project during a recent interview. Boney Kapoor expressed his pride in Janhvi's Tollywood debut and revealed that the actress would kick off shooting for RC16 shortly, with the blessings of her late mother, the iconic Sri Devi.

This revelation by Boney Kapoor has brought clarity to the casting speculation surrounding RC16. For Janhvi Kapoor, RC16 marks her second venture in Tollywood following Devara, and the opportunity is undoubtedly a dream start for the young actress in the Telugu film industry.

The high-profile production will be backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas, with co-production credits going to Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Adding to the stellar lineup, Academy Award winner AR Rahman is set to compose the music, elevating the anticipation for RC16, which is poised to be a significant cinematic offering in the coming months.