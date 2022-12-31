January 2023 Movie Calendar: Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms

As January brings the joy of the New Year, it will be filled with celebrations and parties. Even the most-awaited Pongal festival also falls in the same month and it is considered as the best season for Tollywood and Kollywood releases. Thus, two legendary actors of the Telugu film industry Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are ready to lock the horns with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy movies. Even Sudheer Babu's Hunt is there to up the Republic Day week. Coming to Bollywood, ace actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are ready with their Pathaan movie which is a spy action thriller. Even Siddharth Malhotra's Misson Majnu and Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey are also ready to hit the theatres. When we speak about Kollywood, again it's the war between two ace actors Vijay and Ajith!

Even popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar are ready with their new web series and shows. So, check out the list of new movies and shows and mark the dates…

Tollywood

1. Veera Simha Reddy

Release Date: 12th January, 2023

Star Cast: Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Genre: Action drama

2. Waltair Veerayya

Release Date: 13th January, 2023

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa

Director: KS Ravindra aka Bobby

Genre: Action drama

3. Hunt

Release Date: 26th January, 2023

Star Cast: Sudheer Babu, Bharath, Srikanth, Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava and Satya Krishnan

Director: Mahesh Surapaneni

Genre: Cop drama

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how Mahesh's Babu's sister Manjula explains the differences between Arjun A and Arjun B. It looks like either Arjun dies and the look alike is bought into the scene or he might forget his past due to an accident. But with the help of Srikanth, Arjun once again tries to chase down a mystery behind a case. So, we need to wait and watch how he will catch the culprit being a cop!

Kollywood

1. Varisu

Release Date: 12th January, 2023

Star Cast: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Anandaraj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Sathish and VTV Ganesh

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Genre: Family drama

2. Thunivu/Thegimpu

Release Date: 12th January, 2023

Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, John Kokken, G. M. Sundar, Chirag Jani, Veera, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar, Nayana Sai, Amir, Ajay as Ramachandran, GP Muthu and Mohana Sundaram

Director: H Vinoth

Genre: Action heist film

Bollywood

1. Mission Majnu

Release Date: 20th January, 2023

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa and Rajit Kapur

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Genre: Spy thriller film

It is said to be a greatest covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971!

2. Kuttey

Release Date: 13th January, 2023

Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul BhardwajDirector: Shantanu Bagchi

Genre: Black comedy thriller

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

The trailer begins with showcasing a glimpse of Arjun, Tabu and his cop team surrounded by goons in the forest and have a small banter for dropping the guns. Then the plot is divided into three parts, character introduction, planning and execution. Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah also looked awesome while Tabu owned a terrific appeal as a cop! So, we need to wait and watch how will Arjun and his gang success their mission.

3. Pathaan

Release Date: 25th January, 2023

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Gautam Rode, Dimple Kapadia, Siddhant Ghegadmal, Shaji Choudhary, Gavie Chahal and Avinash Singh

Genre: Spy action thriller

Director: Siddharth Anand

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

4. Gandhi Godse

Release Date: 26th January, 2023

Star Cast: Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar and Tanisha Santoshi

Genre: Action thriller

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Next on the line are the new releases of popular OTT platforms…

Netflix

Coming Soon:

Movies

JUNG_E, 2023 (Action)

TV Series

Physical: 100 (Season 1), 2023 (Reality TV)

January 1 Releases

• The Aviator, 2004 (Drama)

• Barbershop 2: Back in Business, 2004 (Comedy)

• Blue Streak, 1999 (Comedy)

• Brokeback Mountain, 2005 (Drama)

• The 'Burbs, 1989 (Comedy)

• Closer, 2004 (Romance)

• The Conjuring, 2013 (Horror)

• Daddy Day Care, 2003 (Comedy)

• Fletch, 1985 (Comedy)

• Forrest Gump, 1994 (Drama)

• G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009 (Action)

• Grease, 1978 (Musical)

• I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997 (Horror)

• Jerry Maguire, 1996 (Romance)

• King Kong, 2005 (Drama)

• Leap Year, 2010 (Romance)

• Life, 2017 (Horror)

• Minority Report, 2002 (Action)

• National Security, 2003 (Comedy)

• The Nutty Professor, 1996 (Comedy)

• The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000 (Comedy)

• Parenthood, 1989 (Comedy)

• Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (Thriller)

• Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010 (Action)

• Road to Perdition, 2002 (Drama)

• Rocky, 1976 (Sports)

• Rocky II, 1979 (Sports)

• Rocky III, 1982 (Sports)

• Rocky IV, 1985 (Sports)

• Rocky V, 1990 (Sports)

• Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 2010 (Action)

• The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009 (Action)

• This Is 40, 2012 (Comedy)

• Top Gun, 1986 (Action)

• Transformers: Dark of the Moon, 2011 (Action)

• Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009 (Action)

• Twins, 1988 (Comedy)

• TV Series

• Kaleidoscope (Season 1), 2023 (Crime)

• Lady Voyeur (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• The Way of the Househusband (Season 2), 2021 (Animation)

• New Amsterdam (Season 1), 2018 (Drama)

• Old Enough! (Season 2), 1990 (Documentary)

• Survivor (Season 18), 2000 (Reality TV)

January 4 Releases

• How I Became a Gangster, 2019 (Drama)

• The Kings of the World, 2022 (Adventure)

• The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1), 2023 (Documentary)

January 5 Releases

• Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1), 2022 (Crime)

• Ginny & Georgia (Season 2), 2021 (Comedy)

• Woman of the Dead (Season 1), 2022 (Crime)

January 6 Releases

• Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, 2023 (Documentary)

• The Pale Blue Eye, 2023 (Thriller)

• Love Island USA (Season 2), 2019 (Reality TV)

• Pressure Cooker (Season 1), 2023 (Reality TV)

• The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2), 2022 (Reality TV)

• The Walking Dead (Season 11), 2010 (Horror)

January 9 Releases

Vinland Saga (Season 2), 2019 (Animation)

January 10 Releases

• Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger, 2023 (Comedy)

• The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, 2023 (Documentary)

January 11 Releases

• Noise, 2022 (Documentary)

• Sexify (Season 2), 2021 (Comedy)

January 12 Releases

• Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2), 2022 (Animation)

• The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2), 2022 (Action)

January 13 Releases

• Dog Gone, 2023 (Drama)

• Suzan & Freek, 2023 (Documentary)

• Break Point (Season 1), 2023 (Documentary)

• Sky Rojo (Season 3), 2021 (Action)

• Trial by Fire (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

January 17 Releases

The Devil to Pay, 2019 (Thriller)

January 19 Releases

• Khallat+, 2023 (Drama)

• The Pez Outlaw, 2022 (Documentary)

• Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1), 2023 (Animation)

• That '90s Show (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

• Women at War, 2022 (Drama)

January 20 Releases

• Mission Majnu, 2023 (Action)

• Bake Squad (Season 2), 2021 (Reality TV)

• Bling Empire: New York (Season 1), 2023 (Reality TV)

• Fauda (Season 4), 2015 (Action)

• The Real World (Season 28), 1992 (Reality TV)

• Represent (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

• Şahmaran (Season 1), 2023 (Fantasy)

• Shanty Town, 2021 (Thriller)

January 23 Releases

• Minions: The Rise of Gru, 2022 (Animation)

• Narvik, 2022 (Drama)

January 24 Releases

Little Angel: Volume 2, 2012 (Animation)

January 25 Releases

• Begin Again, 2013 (Comedy)

• Against the Ropes (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

January 26 Releases

• Daniel Spellbound (Season 2), 2017 (Animation)

• Record of Ragnarok (Season 2), 2021 (Animation)

January 27 Releases

• You People, 2023 (Comedy)

• Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 2), 2020 (Crime)

• Lockwood & Co. (Season 1), 2023 (Action)

• The Snow Girl (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

January 30 Releases

Princess Power (Season 1), 2023 (Animation)

January 31 Releases

• Pamela, a love story, 2023 (Documentary)

• Cunk On Earth (Season 1), 2022 (Documentary)

Amazon Prime Video

January 1

• Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

• Invader Zim

• Nella the Princess Knight

• Shimmer and Shine

• 12 O'Clock High Seasons 1-3

• Welcome to Flatch

January 3

Endeavor Season 8

January 6

• Cosmic Love France

• The Rig

January 13

• Hunters Season 2

• The Test Season 2

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

January 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Prime Video Movies – January 2023

January 1

• 50/50

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• After Earth

• Akeelah And The Bee

• Ali

• Antwone Fisher

• Are We There Yet?

• Baby Boy

• Barbershop 2: Back in Business

• Beauty Shop

• Black Dynamite

• Blankman

• Blue Chips

• Breakdown

• Breakin' All The Rules

• Broken City

• Brown Sugar

• Clue

• Despicable Me

• Despicable Me 2

• Downsizing

• El Dorado

• El Mariachi

• Election

• Employee Of The Month

• Europa Report

• Failure to Launch

• Forces Of Nature

• Frankie & Alice

• Friday the 13th

• Gamer

• God's Not Dead

• Guess Who

• Harold and Maude

• Higher Learning

• Home for the Holidays

• I Am Not Your Negro

• If Beale Street Could Talk

• In My Country

• In The Heat Of The Night

• Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the

• Crystal Skull

• Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

• Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

• Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

• Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

• Jesse Stone: Night Passage

• Jesse Stone: Sea Change

• Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

• Juliet, Naked

• Just Wright

• Love the Coopers

• Mad Love

• Mean Creek

• Mission: Impossible

• Mission: Impossible II

• Mission: Impossible III

• Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

• Mississippi Burning

• Mo' Money

• Money Train

• Mr. 3000

• Muscle Shoals

• Brother, Where Art Thou?

• Paranormal Activity 2

• Paranormal Activity 3

• Paranormal Activity 4

• Paycheck

• Poetic Justice

• Private Parts

• Rec

• Rec 2

• Rec 3: Genesis

• Red Dawn

• Rejoice and Shout

• Rosemary's Baby

• School Daze

• Serpico

• She Hate Me

• Six Degrees of Separation

• Sorry To Bother You

• Tangerine

• The Amityville Horror

• The Big Wedding

• The Brady Bunch Movie

• The Butler

• The Devil's Backbone

• The Duchess

• The Foot Fist Way

• The Gospel According To Andre

• The Love Guru

• The Peacemaker

• The Running Man

• The Sons of Katie Elder

• The Two Jakes

• Three Can Play That Game

• To Sir, With Love

• True Grit

• Walking Tall

• Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

• Witness

• You Got Served

January 3

Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul

January 6

Jurassic World Dominion

January 8

The Winter Palace

January 10

Snitch

January 15

• An Officer and a Gentleman

• Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

• Road Trip

January 17

Vengeance

January 21

Hercules

January 27

• The King's Speech

• Shotgun Wedding

January 31

Orphan: First Kill

Everything streaming on Freevee in January 2023

January 1

Series

• Nova Vita S1 (2021)

• Wagon Train S1-5 (1957)

Movies

• Battleship (2012)

• Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

• Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

• Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

• Booksmart (2019)

• City of God (2002)

• Click (2006)

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

• Contraband (2012)

• Four Kids and It (2020)

• Freaky (2020)

• Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

• Get Him to the Greek (2010)

• Grown Ups 2 (2013)

• How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

• Identity Thief (2013)

• Jumanji (1995)

• Let Him Go (2020)

• Lincoln (2012)

• Little Fockers (2010)

• Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

• Man of the House (2005)

• Me Your Madness (2021)

• Meet the Fockers (2004)

• Meet the Parents (2000)

• Monte Carlo (2011)

• Morgan (2016)

• Morning Glory (2010)

• Nerve (2016)

• Office Space (1999)

• Out of Sight (1998)

• Passengers (2016)

• Peeples (2013)

• Planet 51 (2009)

• Red Sparrow (2018)

• Shark Tale (2004)

• Source Code (2011)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

• The American (2010)

• The Call (2013)

• The Croods (2013)

• The Darkest Minds (2018)

• The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

• The Family That Preys (2008)

• The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

• The Hot Chick (2002)

• The Night Before (1988)

• The Purge (2013)

• The Smurfs (2011)

• The Smurfs 2 (2013)

• Think Like a Man (2012)

• This Is the End (2013)

• Tombstone (1993)

• Unstoppable (2010)

• Widows (2018)

• Zombieland (2009)

January 6

• Black and Blue (2019)

• Power Rangers (2017)

January 23

Judy Justice S2 (2022) – Winter Premiere

January 31

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Disney+ Hotstar

Jan. 4

• "The Boonies" (S1)

• "Locked Up Abroad" (S12)

• "Lost Treasures of Egypt" (S4)

• "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" (S2)

• "Primal Survivor: Over the Andes" (S1)

• "Underworld, Inc." (S1, S2)

• "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Spoils of War" and Episode 202 "Ruins of War"

• "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"

• "Willow - Episode 7

Jan. 6

• "Strangest Bird Alive"

Jan. 11

• "Airport Security" (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

• "Best in Bridal" (S1)

• "Bride & Prejudice" (S1)

• "Celebrity Ghost Stories" (S5, S6)

• "Evil Genius" (S1)

• "My Ghost Story" (S1)

• "SuperKitties" (S1, 11 episodes)

• "Chasing Waves" - All Episodes Streaming

• "Gina Yei" - All Episodes Streaming

• "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 6 "Frenemies"

• "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

• "Willow" - Episode 8

Jan. 18

• "Chibi Tiny Tales" (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

• "Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S2, 5 episodes)

• "Me & Mickey (Shorts)" (S1, 13 episodes)

• "Night Stalkers" (S1)

• "Secret Life of Predators" (S1)

• "King Shakir Recycle" - Premiere

• "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 7 "Point of No Return"

• "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 204 "Faster"

Jan. 25

• "Bloody Tales of Europe" (S1)

• "Dino Ranch" (S2, 6 episodes)

• "Hacking the System" (S1)

• "Riding Britain's Railways" (S1)

• "Mila in the Multiverse" - Premiere

• "National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 8 "Family Tree"

• "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 205 "Entombed"

Jan. 27

• "American Blackout"

• "Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes"

• "T. Rex Autopsy"

So guys, enjoy the New Year and Pongal festive seasons to the fullest watching your favourite shows and movies…