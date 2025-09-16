‘Jatadhara’ release date announced

The wait is finally over! Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha are set to blaze the screen as they bring to life the epic spectacle ‘Jatadhara’, releasing in cinemas on November 7.

Ever since Zee Studios and Prerna Arora dropped the character posters and the thunderous teaser, audiences have been on the edge of their seats, craving to step into the magnificent world of ‘Jatadhara’. Today, the makers unleashed the ultimate announcement—the film’s release date—with a jaw-dropping motion poster that takes the excitement to the next level.

The poster crackles with energy; divine chants reverberate as cosmic visuals unfold along with Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, light vs darkness, and human will vs cosmic fate. Each frame is a universe in itself—grand in scale, larger-than-life, and brimming with raw power.

Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios, shared: “Zee Studios is proud to bring ‘Jatadhara’ to the world. It’s not just cinema; it’s an experience that redefines scale, storytelling, and vision. Our partners Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, along with Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and the cast, are set to take audiences into a realm they’ve never seen before.”

Prerna Arora, Presenter & Producer, said: “After the success of ‘Rustom’ with Zee Studios, I am proud to return with an even bigger collaboration with Umesh ji through ‘Jatadhara’. I am really grateful. This film is backed by a deeply rooted story that blends our cultural ethos with a global cinematic scale. With our vision and our incredible team, we are bringing audiences a rare experience—one that is both emotionally powerful and visually unforgettable.”

Directors Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan added: “‘Jatadhara’ is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God. It’s a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, ‘Jatadhara’ is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film’s powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. ‘Jatadhara’ is set torelease on November 7, 2025.