"Jaya Janaki Nayaka" Sets Record with 700 Million Views on YouTube

Rakul Preet Singh's Telugu film 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', in which she co-starred with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and was directed by Boyapati Srinu, was released in 2017 to an overwhelmingly positive response from both audiences and critics. The film was subsequently dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi, and the Hindi version has now surpassed 700 million views, making it the first Indian movie ever to do so.

Rakul played the character of Janaki in the film, and her beauty and charm left a lasting impression on audiences. The fact that the film has broken a global record speaks volumes about the love and admiration that people have for her character.

Furthermore, Rakul's frequent releases in Hindi, combined with the continued popularity of 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' among audiences, demonstrates her growing appeal across different entertainment industries. Many fans have dubbed her "Athiloka Sundari" due to her captivating persona.

Aside from 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', Rakul's recent film 'Chhatriwali' has also been met with success. In the film, she plays Sanya, a small-town condom quality tester, and her performance has earned her great reviews from audiences and critics alike.