Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’

'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and directed by Ramu Kona, the film was released in theatres on September 22nd through Screen Max Pictures. The film's success meet was held at Hyderabad's Film Chamber of Commerce building in the presence of the core team.

Speaking on the occasion, the film's presenter and main artist Jayalalitha sincerely thanked the audience for making the rural thriller a hit. She described 'Rudram Kota' as a big success. "I also thank the media for affording us very good publicity and helping it reach the public. We are glad that our movie is receiving a positive response wherever it has been played. The audience are talking about every aspect, be it the story, the screenplay, the music, the direction, the performances, or my character. I hope they will continue to watch our movie in large numbers and make it bigger," she added.

Director Ramu Kona thanked the media for supporting the movie through reviews and in other ways. He said that presenter Jayalalitha has been very supportive and that the hard work of the entire team has paid off. "We are enjoying the fruits of our efforts today. Recently, we visited some theaters in Guntur and were delighted by the response. B Gopal garu and Katragadda garu appreciated our film and have felicitated me," he added.

Heroine Vibhisha said, "I am very happy to have got the opportunity to act in a hit movie like this. My character has been reviewed in a positive light. This movie became a hit because of the hard work of our director Ramu. Jayalalitha garu's support to me will always be remembered."

Hero-producer Anil said, "Our film's success proves that, if there is strong content, the audience will be ever-so-ready to support even newcomers. The response has been tremendous everywhere. Shreyas Media's Srinu anna has supported our film a lot. Also, the support given to me by Jayalalitha garu will never be forgotten. Right from the start to this day, she has relentlessly worked for our movie. This film is appealing to all sections of the audience.”