Jayam Ravi and Aarti Announce Separation After 15 Years

Jayam Ravi and his wife, Aarti, have officially announced their separation after a remarkable 15 years of marriage. The couple, who were once celebrated as one of the most admired pairs in the industry, made their decision public on September 9, 2024.

Aarti Ravi, known for her elegance and grace, is more than just the spouse of a renowned actor. The eldest daughter of the esteemed television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarti's life has always been intertwined with the world of media and influence. Her meeting with Jayam Ravi in the scenic landscapes of Scotland marked the beginning of a beautiful love story that captivated many.

Beyond her marriage to Jayam Ravi, Aarti has carved out her own identity as an entrepreneur and influencer. With a substantial following of over 722,000 on Instagram, she has used her platform to make a significant impact.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aarti took a stand to support small businesses struggling due to the economic crisis. Observing the devastating effects of the pandemic on local businesses, particularly those led by women, Aarti dedicated her platform to highlight and support these enterprises. Aarti’s philanthropic spirit shines through her role as an ambassador for Rise4Girl, an initiative dedicated to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged girls.

In addition to her charitable work, Aarti has become a fashion icon in her own right. Known for her impeccable style, whether in traditional wear, casual outfits, or glamorous ensembles, she has consistently impressed her followers with her fashion choices.

The official announcement of their separation was made through a heartfelt post by Jayam Ravi, who expressed the difficulty of the decision. "After much thought and discussion, I have decided to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti," he shared. He emphasized that the decision was made with careful consideration and was in the best interest of everyone involved, though specific reasons for the separation were not disclosed.

The separation became a subject of intense speculation, particularly after Aarti removed all photos of Jayam Ravi from her social media profiles.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s relationship began on June 4, 2009, in a ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Over the years, they became proud parents to two sons, Ayaan and Arav. Despite their separation, both Jayam and Aarti remain dedicated to co-parenting their children and ensuring their well-being.