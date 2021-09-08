Jessie, Hamida breaks into tears

The contestants finally spent their second day in the famous Bigg Boss house and continuing their journey to win the show.

The day started with Jaswanth and Siri stealing things and hiding them just to overcome boredom. The other contestants assumed it was a task involving a secret thief given by Bigg Boss.

Hamida found a few of the stolen things and was accused of stealing them instead. The contestants were then called to the garden area for nominations and asked to choose garbage bags with all the contestants' photos on them.

Each contestant had to nominate two contestants and state their reason while picking a garbage bag of the nominated contestant and throwing them into the bin. The process started in a silent node with Sri Ram Chandra.

As the nomination process is going on, the exchange of words between Vishwa, Jessie, Sunny, Hamida and Swetha Varma heated up the scenario. Lobo's comedy tried to cool down the heat in the house.

The nominated contestants at the end of the tally are Anchor Ravi, Rj Kajal, Maanas, Sarayu, Hamida and Jaswanth.