‘Jewel Thief’ teaser starring Krishna Sai, Meenakshi Jaiswal gets unveiled

The upcoming film Jewel Thief, featuring Krishna Sai and Meenakshi Jaiswal in lead roles, is set to captivate audiences with its suspenseful storyline. Directed by PS Narayana and produced by Mallela Prabhakar under the Sri Vishnu Global Media banner, the film boasts a stellar cast, including seasoned actors like Prema, Ajay, 30 Years Prudhvi, Siva Reddy, Shravani, and Shweta Reddy. The teaser, recently unveiled by 30 Years Prudhvi, has already generated buzz.

During the teaser launch, 30 Years Prudhvi praised Krishna Sai's performance, especially in the action sequences, predicting that his acting will resonate with audiences. Prudhvi also highlighted his own significant role in the film, expressing confidence that Jewel Thief will be a hit. He lauded Krishna Sai for his real-life heroism through social service activities and drug awareness campaigns.

Krishna Sai, a devoted fan of Superstar Krishna, shared his excitement about the project, describing Jewel Thief as a suspense thriller tailored for contemporary viewers. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with veteran actress Prema and praised MM Srilekha's music.

Producer Mallela Prabhakar and actress Meenakshi Jaiswal echoed the positive sentiments, anticipating a successful release in theaters soon.