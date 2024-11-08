‘Jitender Reddy’ review: A courageous biopic

Jitender Reddy, directed by Virinchi Varma, is a biopic that dives into the life of a fearless leader who stood against Naxalite forces during the turbulent 1980s and 90s in Telangana. The film explores Jitender Reddy's journey from a politically conscious youth to a formidable figure who made significant impacts in the socio-political landscape. With Rakesh Varre taking on the titular role, the movie creates much required buzz in film circles. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story revolves around the life of Jitender Reddy, who grows up in a politically charged environment that shapes his ideology. Inspired by the lives of Gopanna and Ramanna, Jitender develops a passion for social justice and community service. His college days see him actively opposing Leftist student unions, eventually leading him to challenge the local MLA and thwart the influence of Naxalites in his hometown of Jagityal. The narrative focuses on his relentless battle against the Naxalite insurgency and how he transforms into a strong political leader. The film captures key incidents like the emotional killings of Gopanna and Ramanna, with Jitender standing tall against various adversities, making it a gripping tale of resilience. However, the film takes its time to establish the characters and pace in the first half, picking up momentum in the second half with engaging action sequences and an impactful climax.

Performances:

Rakesh Varre delivers a compelling performance as Jitender Reddy, especially in the film’s second half, where he completely immerses himself in the character. His portrayal of Jitender's transformation from a young activist to a determined leader is both convincing and moving. Subbaraju, playing the role of Gopanna, stands out in his limited screen time, while Ravi Prakash, as Gattayya, adds emotional depth to the narrative. Vaishali Raj and Rhea Suman bring sincerity to their roles, while Chhatrapati Sekhar provides solid support. The ensemble cast effectively brings to life the struggles of the 80s and 90s Telangana backdrop.

Technicalities:

The technical aspects of Jitender Reddy significantly elevate the film. Virinchi Varma's direction is commendable, particularly in the way he handles the action-packed climax. He showcased the real events in Jagityala during the 1980s in a realistic way.

VS Gnana Shekhar cinematography captures the essence of the era, effectively portraying the rural landscape and tense atmosphere. The art direction is noteworthy, recreating the bygone decades with meticulous attention to detail, from costumes to set design. The music, composed by Gopi Sundar, complements the narrative, with the background score effectively enhancing the emotional weight of several scenes. Ramakrishna Arram’sediting ensures a smooth flow, though the first half could have benefitted from tighter cuts.

Analysis:

Jitender Reddy attempts to shed light on the life of an unsung hero who stood up to Naxalites and eventually entered the political arena to serve his people. The film’s narrative leans heavily towards a nationalist perspective, which might not sit well with viewers holding Leftist sympathies. However, it succeeds in delivering a powerful message about social responsibility and the fight for justice.

Despite its minor flaws, the film remains a compelling watch, thanks to Rakesh Varre's dedicated performance and the strong supporting cast. Jitender Reddy is likely to appeal to fans of biopics and those interested in politically charged narratives. The movie leaves viewers with thought-provoking dialogues like “Is destroying buses and public property a form of protest?” which resonate long after the credits roll.

Overall, Jitender Reddy is a biopic that succeeds in celebrating the life of a man driven by nationalistic ideals, bravery, and a deep commitment to serving his community. It’s a film that will inspire those who admire stories of real-life heroes who fought against societal challenges. While it may not cater to every audience segment, it undoubtedly finds its place among those who appreciate tales of courage and patriotism.

Rating: 2.75/5







