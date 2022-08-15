John Abraham Announces His New Project 'Tariq' On The Occasion Of The Independence Day

Today being Independence Day, most of the actors extended their wishes to all their fans through social media and also hoisted flags and attended the events on this special day. A few stars announced the new updates from their upcoming movies and treated the netizens. Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham announced his new movie 'Tariq' and shared the announcement poster on his Instagram page on the occasion of 75th Independence Day…



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe. @johnabrahament @bakemycakefilms".

The poster looked awesome and revealed the details of the movie… Along with being the lead actor, John Abraham is also producing the movie in collaboration with Sandeep Leyzell and Shobana Yadav under the Bake My Cake Films and John Abraham Entertainment banners. The movie will be helmed by Arun Gopalan. Along with the announcement poster, the makers also unveiled the release date… Tariq movie will be released on 15th August, 2023…

Taran Adarsh also shared the poster and wrote, "JOHN ABRAHAM TO STAR IN 'TARIQ', 15 AUG 2023 RELEASE... #JohnAbraham and #BakeMyCakeFilms [#SandeepLeyzell, #ShobhnaYadav] join hands after #BatlaHouse and #Tehran... #John to essay lead role in #Tariq, directed by #ArunGopalan... [Tuesday] 15 Aug 2023 release #IndependenceDay."

Speaking about the other projects of John, he is also part of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Tehran movies. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on.