John Abraham's New Poster From Shah Rukh And Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Movie Is Out…

Bollywood's ace actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are all set to treat all their fans and movie buffs with Pathaan movie. Being ace filmmaker Siddharth Anand directorial, there are many expectations on this action thriller. Already the makers unveiled the first look posters of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Now, they shared the new poster of John Abraham and treated all his fans and netizens!



Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look poster of John Abraham on his Instagram page… Take a look!

In this poster, John Abraham looked terrific as a fighter… With the background of fire and destructed house he is seen holding the guns! SRK also wrote, "Locked & loaded. Meet @thejohnabraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #5MonthsToPathaan".

This motion poster also looked amazing and John's face is revealed after witnessing a bomb blast! SRK also introduced him as "He's tough and plays it rough! Presenting @thejohnabraham in #Pathaan".

John also shared the motion poster and wrote, "The mission of a lifetime is about to start."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on. Well, Deepika Padukone is also part of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Project K movie. Speaking about Project K, it is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. It also has Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent role.

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Coming to John Abraham, he is part of the Tariq movie. He is also producing the movie in collaboration with Sandeep Leyzell and Shobana Yadav under the Bake My Cake Films and John Abraham Entertainment banners. The movie will be helmed by Arun Gopalan. Along with the announcement poster, the makers also unveiled the release date… Tariq movie will be released on 15th August, 2023…