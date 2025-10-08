Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: ₹109.4 Cr India Net

Akshay Kumar’s latest flick Jolly LLB 3 is performing well at the box office as people are still flocking theatres to watch the comedy entertrianer.

Box Office Collections:

Total India Net (20 days): ₹109.4 Cr

Week 1: ₹74 Cr

Week 2: ₹29 Cr

Week 3 (up to Day 20): ₹6.62 Cr

Day 20: ₹0.22 Cr

The film is still running in theaters, but fewer people are watching now.