Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: ₹109.4 Cr India Net

Jolly LLB 3’ Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer wins praise for blending sharp humor with meaningful storytelling

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 earns ₹109.4 Cr in 20 days. Comedy-drama continues to entertain audiences with Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao.

Akshay Kumar’s latest flick Jolly LLB 3 is performing well at the box office as people are still flocking theatres to watch the comedy entertrianer.

Box Office Collections:

Total India Net (20 days): ₹109.4 Cr

Week 1: ₹74 Cr

Week 2: ₹29 Cr

Week 3 (up to Day 20): ₹6.62 Cr

Day 20: ₹0.22 Cr

The film is still running in theaters, but fewer people are watching now.

