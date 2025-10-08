Live
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: ₹109.4 Cr India Net
Highlights
Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 earns ₹109.4 Cr in 20 days. Comedy-drama continues to entertain audiences with Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao.
Akshay Kumar’s latest flick Jolly LLB 3 is performing well at the box office as people are still flocking theatres to watch the comedy entertrianer.
Box Office Collections:
Total India Net (20 days): ₹109.4 Cr
Week 1: ₹74 Cr
Week 2: ₹29 Cr
Week 3 (up to Day 20): ₹6.62 Cr
Day 20: ₹0.22 Cr
The film is still running in theaters, but fewer people are watching now.
