Jr. NTR Congratulates Kantara Chapter 1 Team for Huge Success
Highlights
Jr. NTR praises Kantara Chapter 1 and Rishab Shetty for their outstanding work. He sends best wishes to the cast, crew, and Hombale Films for supporting this hit film.
Young Tiger Jr. NTR congratulated the Kantara Chapter 1 team for their big success. The film is loved by audiences and is being praised for its story and performances.
He said Rishab Shetty did an excellent job as both the main actor and the director. Jr. NTR called his work “amazing” and said it shows great talent and hard work.
Jr. NTR also sent his best wishes to the whole cast and crew. He thanked Hombale Films for supporting Rishab Shetty’s bold idea and helping make the film possible. He took to X to share his happiness over the success of the movie.
