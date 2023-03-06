Jr NTR is traveling to the US to attend the Oscars

Fans of global star Jr NTR are eagerly anticipating updates on his upcoming film, NTR 30. In the meantime, there is an exciting development for the RRR actor. As previously reported, he is heading to the USA to attend the Oscars ceremony on March 12, 2023. Jr NTR was seen at RGIA in Hyderabad a few hours ago and will join the RRR team in the USA tomorrow.

It is well-known that the song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's RRR is in contention for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category, along with four other popular tracks. Millions of fans are waiting eagerly for this historic moment.