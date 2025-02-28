Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release

Following the phenomenal success of RRR in Japan, Jr NTR is set to further his stardom in the country with the release of Devara Part: 1. The Japanese version of the film will hit theaters on March 28, 2025. To promote the release, NTR will personally visit Japan on March 22, marking a significant move in his international outreach.

RRR remains the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, surpassing the long-standing record held by Rajinikanth’s Muthu. Capitalizing on this popularity, Jr NTR has already begun promotional activities, engaging with Japanese media to create buzz ahead of Devara's release. The actor aims to solidify his fan base in Japan and replicate his success with this highly anticipated project. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part: 1 features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Released on September 27, 2024, the film emerged as a major box office hit. Now, all eyes are on its Japanese debut, with fans eager to see if it can match its Indian success overseas. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has an exciting lineup of upcoming films. He will be seen in War 2, which is slated for release later this year, followed by NTRNeel, which recently commenced shooting. After wrapping up this project, the actor is expected to start filming Devara Part: 2. With multiple big projects on the horizon, Jr NTR continues to cement his place as a pan-Indian and global star.