Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’final runtime revealed ahead of release

The highly anticipated release of Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 is just days away, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Directed by Siva Koratala, this action-packed drama also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema, adding to the already high anticipation surrounding the film.

The final runtime of the film has now been officially revealed: Devara will run for a total of 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 58 seconds, including statutory warnings and credits. However, the core runtime without these is 2 hours and 42 minutes, striking the perfect balance for an intense action drama.

In addition to the stellar lead performances from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features a powerful supporting cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Srikanth in significant roles. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Devara: Part 1 is set to make a big splash at the box office.

The film is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and the anticipation surrounding this grand release is at an all-time high. Fans can expect further updates as the release date approaches.