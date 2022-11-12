'Jungle Mein Kaand' Song From Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon's Bhediya Is Out…

As November is filled with the most-awaited movies like Bhediya, the makers of the upcoming films are filling the social media pages with their interesting updates. Even the makers of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya are also leaving no chance in capturing the attention of the netizens and as a part of it, they unveiled the video of the peppy song "Jungle Mein Kaand…". As the movie has an interesting plot, even movie buffs are also awaiting for the release date!



The lead actors Varun and Kriti also shared the song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Kriti Sanon also wrote, "Jungle mein kaand ho gaya!

Aja aja aja aja aja aja!

Song out now!

#Bhediya

The song is all peppy and the lead actors along with their friends are seen having party in the jungle… Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur & Sachin-Jigar crooned this song and turned it into an instant hit. Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics and Sachin-Jigar composition also hyped the song!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormally at night. He along with his couple of friends move to the jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side-down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves like the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go in vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!