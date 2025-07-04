Live
- MSMEs making significant contribution to India’s GDP: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Survey of mangrove forests along state coastline underway: Maha Forest Minister
- Vijayendra dismisses K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge's remark to ban RSS as 'foolish'
- ‘They will never be forgotten’: Mo Salah pays tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre
- Who is Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest villain yet Galactus
- Delhi Speaker sets up House panels for welfare of senior citizens
- New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide
- Julius Yego believes 90m throws can be on the cards at NC Classic 2025
- 'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again
- Russia has launched massive aerial attacks on Ukraine: Zelensky
Jurassic World Rebirth Online: Details of Streaming Platform and Dates
Missed Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters? Here's when you can buy, rent, or stream the movie online. Expected digital release by August 24, 2025, and streaming on Peacock from October 12–30.
Hollywood's latest flick Jurassic World Rebirth has hit theatres on July 4, 2025, in India. Many prefer to watch it in theatres, while a few may miss watching it on big screen due to various reasons.
You can buy or rent the movie online by August 24, 2025. Usually, movies come online 18 to 39 days after they are in theaters. Big movies like Jurassic World Dominion took longer, about 53 days.
The movie will be available on Peacock between October 12 and October 30, 2025. Peacock shows Universal movies, such as all Jurassic Park films, and among others. These movies come to Peacock 49 to 120 days after they are in theaters. Jurassic World Dominion came to Peacock after 102 days.
In short, you can buy or rent the movie online by August 24, 2025.
Audiences can watch Jurassic Park’s latest franchise on Peacock between October 12 and October 30, 2025.