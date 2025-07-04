Jurassic World Rebirth Online: Details of Streaming Platform and Dates

Hollywood's latest flick Jurassic World Rebirth has hit theatres on July 4, 2025, in India. Many prefer to watch it in theatres, while a few may miss watching it on big screen due to various reasons.

You can buy or rent the movie online by August 24, 2025. Usually, movies come online 18 to 39 days after they are in theaters. Big movies like Jurassic World Dominion took longer, about 53 days.

The movie will be available on Peacock between October 12 and October 30, 2025. Peacock shows Universal movies, such as all Jurassic Park films, and among others. These movies come to Peacock 49 to 120 days after they are in theaters. Jurassic World Dominion came to Peacock after 102 days.

In short, you can buy or rent the movie online by August 24, 2025.

Audiences can watch Jurassic Park’s latest franchise on Peacock between October 12 and October 30, 2025.