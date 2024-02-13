‘Just a Minute’ team comes with a Valentine’s Day treat

The upcoming movie "Just A Minute," produced by Arshad Tanveer and Dr. Prakash Dharmapuri under Red Swan Entertainment and Karthik Dharmapuri Presents, has unveiled its second song. Starring Abhishek Pacchipala, Nazia Khan, JabardastPhani, and Satish Saripalli in lead roles, the film is directed by Purnas Yashwant.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Director Purnas Yashwant stated that the initial release of the first look received an excellent response, followed by a positive reception of the teaser. The audience has appreciated the unique concept, providing the team with a boost of confidence. The director announced that the trailer would be released soon, promising to reveal more interesting elements.

The newly released song features the vocals of Haimat, who has a track record of delivering wonderful songs. The lyrics, crafted by Rambabu Gosala, are designed to be entertaining for the youth audience.

The producers expressed their excitement over the positive response to the first look and teaser. They emphasized their hope for the audience to embrace "Just a Minute" and wished for the movie's success. As anticipation builds, the team looks forward to the audience's blessing and support for the film's journey toward becoming a success.