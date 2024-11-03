Jyoti Poorvaj’ sbold robotic avatar

Actress Jyoti Poorvaj, known for her impactful roles in hit TV serials and films, is making waves with her latest film Killer: Part 1 - Dream Girl, an action thriller directed by Poorvaj. With successful projects like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, director Poorvaj continues to capture audiences across India. Killer, produced in collaboration with AU&I, Merge XR, and Think Cinema, is Poorvaj’s second project with producers Prajay Kamat and A. Padmanabhareddy.

Today, the first look and motion poster for Killer were revealed, spotlighting Jyoti Poorvaj in a fierce new character. The motion poster presents a striking image of a robotic woman wielding an axe, embodying strength and mystery. Dressed as a powerful female robot, Poorvaj’s character is shown holding a bag of vegetables on one shoulder with an axe in her other hand. Her reflection in a mirror reveals her true robotic nature, adding suspense to her role in the film.

The unique visual of Poorvaj's character has piqued interest, promising a bold and compelling story. The film’s additional cast will be announced soon, as Killer gears up to bring audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.