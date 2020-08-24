K Pop Band BTS First English Single Dynamite Breaks Record On YouTube

Korean pop is synonymous with BTS. The greatness of the band is such that anything they do creates a record. Forget their songs breaking records, even social media posts by BTS band members garner record likes.



BTS released its first English single and guess what! The song has broken all records. The first english song by the K pop band BTS is titled Dynamite is a massive hit and has been lapped up by music lovers across the globe in no time.

Besides, the song is peppy and bound to linger on long after you have heard the song. BTS' Dynamite interestingly drops some names King Kong and Lebron James. The Korean pop band's first English single managed to capture 98.3 million eyeballs within just 24 hours of the song being released. This is a new record on YouTube for the highest number of views.

Interestingly, the record was earlier held by another pop bank BlackPink whose 'How You Like That' had garnered 86.3 million views.

What's special about BTS' first english single Dynamite is that the song has topped itune in about 104 nations which includes US and India which has a sizable fan base of BTS which has gained recognition in more countries other than Korea in recent times.

BTS, which made their debut in 2013 even performed at the 2020 Grammys. So, if one is wondering why this sudden love for an English song when the K pop band's Korean songs are already famous, they say that they wanted to do something nice in the current situation in the world which is going through a lot.