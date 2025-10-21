Live

K-Ramp Box Office Collection Day 3 – Total 7.11 Cr
Highlights
K-Ramp box office update: Day 3 earns 2.01 Cr, total 3-day India net 7.11 Cr. Telugu occupancy and key regions included.
Kiran Abbavaram's latest release K-Ramp is doing well at the box office.
After the first two days, it earned 5.1 Cr in India.
On Day 3 (October 20, 2025), it earned 2.01 Cr.
Total 3-Day India Net Collection
Day 1: 2.25 Cr
Day 2: 2.85 Cr
Day 3: 2.01 Cr
Total: 7.11 Cr
Occupancy on Day 3 (Telugu 2D)
Overall: 40%
Morning Shows: 32%
Afternoon Shows: 52%
Evening Shows: 33%
Night Shows: 43%
Key Regions:
Hyderabad: 41%
Bengaluru: 37%
Chennai: 57%
Vijayawada: 44%
Warangal: 54%
Guntur: 33%
Karimnagar: 57%
