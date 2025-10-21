  • Menu
K-Ramp Box Office Collection Day 3 – Total 7.11 Cr

K-Ramp Box Office Collection Day 3 – Total 7.11 Cr
K-Ramp box office update: Day 3 earns 2.01 Cr, total 3-day India net 7.11 Cr. Telugu occupancy and key regions included.

Kiran Abbavaram's latest release K-Ramp is doing well at the box office.

After the first two days, it earned 5.1 Cr in India.

On Day 3 (October 20, 2025), it earned 2.01 Cr.

Total 3-Day India Net Collection

Day 1: 2.25 Cr

Day 2: 2.85 Cr

Day 3: 2.01 Cr

Total: 7.11 Cr

Occupancy on Day 3 (Telugu 2D)

Overall: 40%

Morning Shows: 32%

Afternoon Shows: 52%

Evening Shows: 33%

Night Shows: 43%

Key Regions:

Hyderabad: 41%

Bengaluru: 37%

Chennai: 57%

Vijayawada: 44%

Warangal: 54%

Guntur: 33%

Karimnagar: 57%


