‘K-Ramp’ to kick-start musical promotions soon

Actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to light up the screens this Diwali with his next film K-RAMP, which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 18. Directed by Jains Nani, the film is backed by producers Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids.

The film features Yukti Thareja as the female lead, pairing up with Kiran Abbavaram for the first time. With the festive release date locked, the team has now begun the musical promotions.

Marking the beginning of the film’s audio journey, the makers announced the release of the first lyrical single titled ‘Onam’, which is slated to drop on September 9. The song is composed by the vibrant and youthful music director Chetan Bhardwaj, and is themed on the popular Kerala festival Onam. Promising a vibrant musical treat, the track is expected to be a celebration of Malayali culture, colors, and traditions, captured in an energetic and festive style.

With its unique festive theme and a song named after the much-loved South Indian celebration, K-RAMP is aiming to appeal to a wide audience base. The Diwali release and timely promotions hint at a film packed with entertainment, culture, and mass appeal. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the musical glimpse that the ‘Onam’ track promises to offer next month.