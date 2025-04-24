'Kaalanki Bairavadu' First Look Unveiled





After 'Sriramudinta Srikrishnudu' and 'Nasasi', Gayathri Productions is back with a new horror thriller titled 'Kaalanki Bairavadu'. This film stars Rajasekhar Varma and Pooja Kiran in the lead roles and is directed by Hari Haran.V, with K.N. Rao and Srinivasa Rao.R producing it.

The intense first look poster of 'Kaalanki Bairavadu', featuring the hero in a powerful pose, was recently launched by Rajasekhar Jeevitha and has since gone viral on social media.

The cast also includes Aamani, Rithika Chakravarthy, Naga Mahesh, Balagam Jayaram, Bhavya, Mohammed Basha, and Billy Murali.

“This film is laced with horror and thriller elements. Almost all the shooting is complete and post-production work is progressing rapidly. The film will be released very soon,” the producers stated.