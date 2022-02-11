Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Teaser: An Interesting Love Triangle Story Of Samantha, Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

It is all known that South Indian ace actors Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to treat their fans with the upcoming movie 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. The title itself is interesting and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this love triangle and showcased a glimpse of this movie raising the bar of expectations…



Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Vijay Sethupathi

Along with sharing the teaser, Vijay also wrote, "#KRKTeaser - http://youtu.be/Dcr2Rp2ynJI IN THEATRES FROM APRIL 28 #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #Anirudh25 A @VigneshShivN An

@anirudhofficial". Even the poster is also interesting as Vijay is seen mimicking the classic Titanic pose with Samantha and Nayanthara. All three of them looked awesome in the black outfits.

Going with teaser, Vijay is seen sharing his pain with his girlfriend's Samantha and Nayanthara… He is seen falling in love with Sam who looked impressive in western appeal while Nayan steals hearts with her classy look. Vijay is seen spending time with both of them and also shares the bed with these two lead actresses. Well, we need to wait and watch how he will lead his life with two wives… Being a complete comedy entertainer, the teaser upped the excitement!

The Vignesh Shivan's directorial 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has South Indian lady super star Nayanthara and versatile actor Vijay Sethupati along with Tollywood's ace actress Samantha in the prominent roles. It is also being bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio banners. Even Thambi Ramaiah and Bhargav are also roped in to play the important characters. Being a triangular romantic movie, it is the debut project of Vignesh Shivan.

This movie will hit the big screens on 28th April, 2022 in theatres!