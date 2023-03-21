Kabir Bedi Is Introduced As 'Sage Kashyapa' From Samantha's Shaakuntalam Movie

As it is summer and the exam season coming to an end, the last week of March and the coming months April and May are filled with the most-awaited movies. Right from Nani's Dasara to Ravi Teja's Ravanasura, there are a bunch of interesting Telugu movies waiting to entertain the audience! Samantha's Shaakuntalam also falls into the same category. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the character first look posters of the lead cast. Off late, they introduced Kabir Bedi as Sage Kashyapa sharing his first look poster…



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Among the Saptarishis of the Rig Veda… The sage from who's name the magnificent region of 'Kashmir' derives its name… A prime figure in this tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant. @iKabirBedi as Sage Kashyapa. #Shaakuntalam".

Kabir Bedi looked awesome as sage Kashyapa and is all set to portray prominent role in this mythological tale.

Yesterday, they shared Prakash Raj's first look poster and introduced him as boatman Sarangi…

Prakash Raj looked awesome in the boatman appeal and will help Shakuntala in the most important journey of her life… "Aiding Shakuntala on her most important voyage is this humble boatman... He croons as he rows with his crew… Describing the journey of life as he navigates through the waters… In this very special role is the versatile performer @prakashraaj garu as Sarangi. #Shaakuntalam".

Next in the line is 'Apsara Menaka' who is the mother of Shakuntala… Veteran actor Madhoo is essaying this role and she looked amazing as the 'Apsarasa'… Her royal and classy look with complete diamond jewellery made us go aww! "Among the most mesmerising celestial apsaras in the court of Indra... @madhoo69 as Menaka, Her enchanting dance and beauty captivate even a hermit like Sage Vishwamitra. The birth mother to beautiful damsel Shakuntala... #Shaakuntalam".

On the occasion of Mohan Babu's birthday a couple of days ago, the makers dropped the first look poster of Sage Durvasa from Shaakuntalam movie… He looked awesome and the complete team is honoured to work with him!

Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagella are introduced as Priyamvada and Anasuya through this poster… One is a chatterbox while the other holds innocent nature and they are besties of our dear Shakuntala…

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan accidentally and meets her. They immediately fall for each other and exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi, Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Prakash Raj, Gautami as Gautami, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi, Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Harish Uthaman. Shaakuntalam is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…