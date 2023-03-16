Kabzaa is scheduled to release on 4,000 screens worldwide.

'Kabzaa' is generating a lot of buzz as its release date approaches. This period action drama has raised high expectations among the audience ahead of its massive release on March 17. Bookings for the movie have already started, and the makers plan to release the film in about 4,000 theaters worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Initially, director R Chandru wanted to release the film in 6,000 theaters, but he had to settle for 4,000 due to the international premiere of David F Sandberg's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' on the same date as 'Kabzaa'.

Single-screen reservations for 'Kabzaa' have already begun in Bengaluru, with multiplex bookings to be added by Wednesday. The early morning shows for 'Kabzaa' will start at 9:15 am at a city multiplex in Bengaluru, while the film will be screened at 10 or 10:30 a.m. in single-screen halls. Director R Chandru will be distributing the film in Karnataka, while distribution partners have been hired for other centers.

The film has been certified U/A by the censor board. 'Kabzaa' has made an amazing business in non-theatrical rights and has fetched huge amounts of money through TV and OTT rights, demonstrating the craze the film is generating in the trade. Besides Upendra, the gangster film also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar in significant roles.