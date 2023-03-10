Kabzaa should not be compared with KGF

The much-awaited Kannada movie Kabzaa is all set to hit the screens this year. The trailer, released on March 5th, 2023, has left the audience thrilled and eager for its release. The story is set during the British Raj in 1945 and follows the life of a man who is born to rule the world of mafia, and also happens to be the son of a freedom fighter. The movie features Upendra Rao, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

After the trailer release, fans started comparing Kabzaa to the hit Kannada movie KGF. However, lead actor Upendra Rao clarified that Kabzaa is a completely different film, promising that it will bring something new to the screens. In a recent interview, Upendra said, "Don't compare this film with KGF. The look and feel is similar, but after watching the trailer, everyone knows that this is not KGF, but a completely different storyline. I assure you that it is a complete different film". The event in Mumbai also saw the presence of actors Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and producer Anand Pandit.